  1. Home
  2. tv

Shaheer Sheikh’s Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke to go off air; Will be replaced by Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

As Devoleena Bhattacharjee is returning with Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, it is reported that the family drama will be replacing Shaheer Sheikh starrer Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke which is expected to wrap up soon.
177756 reads Mumbai Updated: September 18, 2020 09:39 pm
Shaheer Sheikh’s Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke to go off air; Will be replaced by Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2Shaheer Sheikh’s Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke to go off air; Will be replaced by Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2
  • 5
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma starrer Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has bee one of the most loved shows on Indian television. The show has been winning hearts with its stellar star cast and interesting storyline. And while fans have been in awe of Shaheer and Rhea’s chemistry, much to everyone’s disappointment, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke will reportedly be going off air soon. According to a report published in Times of India, the makers are yet to announce to the last date of the show.

Talking about the same, producer Rajan Shahi stated, “I learnt about the decision of wrapping up ‘YRHPK’ today. However, we will continue to shoot the way we have been — with the same energy and enthusiasm — till we bid adieu to the audience. Those associated with the show have had an enriching and satisfying journey during its course. It was coming together of a great team — be it the actors, crew or technicians. The team had great synergy. ‘YRHPK’ has been all about optimism and positivity. It has enjoyed a good run and we have created some great memories. The show has become a brand and you never know, we might reunite later.”

Interestingly, the reports also suggested that Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke will be replaced by Devoleena Bhattacharjee starrer Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. To note, the makers have recently released the promo of the show and the audience can’t keep calm about the new season of the popular family drama. Apart from Devoleena, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 will also feature Rupal Patel who will be reprising the role of Kokila in the show.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Rupal Patel on Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, if TV is regressive, bond with YRHPK cast

Credits :Times Of India

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
Anonymous 3 hours ago

Don't end this show. It has touched So many unique and untouched topics. Starting of with wonderful concept Pre marriage meetings, this show has always proved to be something different. It has voiced on certain sensitive issues. It portrayed the PTSD disorder track amazingly and now the adoption and surrogacy one. I want it stay so that it can bring more untouched content. At last the actors are amazing. Also why Indian television is obsessed with gissa pita drama.?

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Why why why???? This is one of the best shows on star plus shaheer and rhea ate the best

Anonymous 5 hours ago

So glad it’s ending, it’s torture to watch the show lately.

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Sad indeed! I’m a ardent fan of Shaheer, n Rhea, this is the only show I watched from USA without fail. I watched USA time at 8:30 am when India time exactly 9pm. Especially am going to miss Rhea my cutie pie.

Anonymous 7 hours ago

the saddest news i have heard, let it pls continue airing, i never missed even a single episode. Abeer and Mishti are so so so great together

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement