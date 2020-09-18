Shaheer Sheikh’s Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke to go off air; Will be replaced by Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

As Devoleena Bhattacharjee is returning with Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, it is reported that the family drama will be replacing Shaheer Sheikh starrer Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke which is expected to wrap up soon.

Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma starrer Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has bee one of the most loved shows on Indian television. The show has been winning hearts with its stellar star cast and interesting storyline. And while fans have been in awe of Shaheer and Rhea’s chemistry, much to everyone’s disappointment, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke will reportedly be going off air soon. According to a report published in Times of India, the makers are yet to announce to the last date of the show.

Talking about the same, producer Rajan Shahi stated, “I learnt about the decision of wrapping up ‘YRHPK’ today. However, we will continue to shoot the way we have been — with the same energy and enthusiasm — till we bid adieu to the audience. Those associated with the show have had an enriching and satisfying journey during its course. It was coming together of a great team — be it the actors, crew or technicians. The team had great synergy. ‘YRHPK’ has been all about optimism and positivity. It has enjoyed a good run and we have created some great memories. The show has become a brand and you never know, we might reunite later.”

Interestingly, the reports also suggested that Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke will be replaced by Devoleena Bhattacharjee starrer Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. To note, the makers have recently released the promo of the show and the audience can’t keep calm about the new season of the popular family drama. Apart from Devoleena, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 will also feature Rupal Patel who will be reprising the role of Kokila in the show.

