Shaheer Sheikh sends birthday wishes to former Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke co stars Ritvik Arora & Kaveri Priyam

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke went off-air a few days back on 17th October 2020. Meanwhile, 22nd October marked the birthdays of Ritvik Arora and Kaveri Priyam who were earlier a part of the show.

It was back in 18th March 2019 that the show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke began airing on television. To everyone’s surprise, it quickly won the hearts of the audience and became one of the top daily soaps that fared well at the TRP charts. However, as it is said, every beautiful thing comes to an end. YRHPK also came to an end sometime back after having entertained the audience for quite some time. Its last episode aired on 17th October 2020.

The star cast of the show shared a great camaraderie with each other and continue to do so even now. 22nd October marks the birthdays of Ritvik Arora and Kaveri Priyam who were earlier an inevitable part of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Shaheer Sheikh, who played the role of Abir in the same, has wished them on the special occasion on social media. He has also shared a few BTS and throwback pictures along with the same.

Check them out below:

Shaheer also mentioned them as ‘beautiful people’ in one of his captions. For the unversed, Ritvik Arora and Kaveri Priyam played an on-screen couple in the show that was helmed by Rajan Shahi. The audience loved their reel-life chemistry as Kunal and Kuhu as much as they liked Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma’s chemistry as Abir and Mishti. Many of their fans were disappointed when the makers decided to pull off the show. For the unversed, it was a spin-off of another popular daily soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

