Shaheer Sheikh sends the internet into a meltdown as he flaunts his chiselled body in a shirtless PHOTO

Shaheer Sheikh caused a frenzy on social media recently as he shared an awe-inspiring shirtless picture of himself flaunting his well-built physique and toned abs. Take a look.

Shaheer Sheikh is one of the hottest and the most-loved actors in the showbiz industry, and there's no doubt about this fact. Be it is acting chops, dialogue delivery, performance, or good looks, Shaheer has made many heads turn. Over the years, Shaheer has proved his mettle with versatile roles onscreen and carved a special place in the hearts of the audience.

The actor's much-loved show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke with Rhea Sharma recently went off-air, leaving many disheartened. However, he has been ensuring to keep fans engaged and entertained via social media. From his professional life to his personal life, Shaheer has shared everything with his Instagram family and made headlines. Just a few moments ago, Shaheer sent the internet into a meltdown with his latest picture on his official Instagram handle, and fans cannot are going bonkers over him.

The handsome hunk raised the mercury levels as he shared a shirtless picture of himself, flaunting his chiselled body. Yes, you read that right! Shaheer decided to let go of his shirt as he got drenched under a fountain, and turned on the temperatures. In the awe-inspiring photo, he is seen relaxing under a jharna of sorts with trees around him and looks drop-dead gorgeous. With his perfectly toned physique and abs, Shaheer is a sight to behold and it is difficult or rather impossible to take eyes off him.

It looks like actor was himself speechless and couldn't find the right caption, as he asked fans to 'forget the caption.' We understand Shaheer, with such a hot-hot picture, we're certainly forgetting the caption.

Take a look at Shaheer's hot-hot photo here:

Meanwhile, Shaheer's love life has become the talk of the talk. Reportedly, he is all set to tie the knot with ladylove Ruchikaa Kapoor in a court marriage in November this year. However, Shaheer is still tight-lipped about his wedding with Ruchikaa. What are your thoughts about the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

