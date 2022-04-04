Shaheer Sheikh shares an adorable photo of his munchkin Anaya playing with mum Ruchikaa: Light of my life

Actor Shaheer Sheikh is a popular name in the television industry. He is known for his work in daily soaps such as Navya, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Yeh Rishety Hain Pyar Ke, and others. He had tied the knot with Creative Producer Ruchikaa Kapoor in the year 2020 and their social media handles are proof that they love each other a lot. The couple had welcomed their kid Anaya in September last year.

Shaheer and Ruchikaa have embraced parenthood. A few hours ago, Shaheer treated his fans with a picture of his baby girl as she was playing with her mother Ruchikaa. However, the actor did not reveal her face and put a flower emoticon instead. While sharing the photograph, he wrote, “light of my life.. #thegirlwiththecurls #Anaya.”

Take a look:

As soon as he posted the photo, several sweet comments flooded the comment section. Actors Vishal Singh and Drashti Dhami too dropped love emoticons. Fans also dropped adorable comments. Some of them also expressed their desire to see little Anaya’s face. A fan wrote, “Just waiting to see her face.” Another user commented, “Touchwood”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shaheer Sheikh was last seen in season three of his popular show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, where he played the role of a very decent and sincere guy, Dev. Daily soap’s female lead was Erica Fernandes. He was also seen in a short film Yatri Kripya Dhyan De alongside Shweta Basu Prasad. It was directed by Abhinav Singh.

