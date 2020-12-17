Shaheer Sheikh shares a beautiful PHOTO with 'maa' Supriya Pilgaonkar; Feels 'blessed' to have her in life

Shaheer Sheikh and Supriya Pilgaonkar are all smile as they pose for an adorable picture together. The actor shared how blessed he is to have his 'maa' beside him.

Shaheer Sheikh is having the best of his time, both professionally and personally. He recently tied the knot with ladylove Ruchikaa Kapoor and is enjoying his marital bliss. The actor is also making sure to keep his fans engaged with his music videos and digital debut. While fans are eagerly waiting for him as Veer in Paurashpur, Shaheer recently got them nostalgic about one of his most love shows. We're talking about Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.

The handsome hunk took to his social media handle to share a beautiful with his former onscreen co-star Supriya Pilgaonkar from KRPKAB. Yes, Shaheer is feeling heavenly bliss with 'maa' Supriya. The two posed are all smiles as they posed for an adorable picture together. Shaheer also revealed how 'blessed' he is to have Supriya ji in her life, as he called her 'the best gift ever.' While Supriya ji radiates happiness in a yellow and white salwaar suit, Shaheer looks cool in his black casuals. But, we're wondering why is he wearing shades and a cap, while being indoors?

The beaming smile on Shaheer and Supriya ji's faces are proof that they truly enjoy each other's company, and share a special bond. Shaheer captioned this awe-inspiring photo as, 'Feeling blessed. #bestgiftever.'

Take a look at Shaheer's post here:

Supriya ji also attended Shaheer and Ruchikaa's court marriage, to bless the newlyweds for their new journey. Their heartwarming picture went viral on social media. Supriya ji and Shaheer played mother-son in KRPKAB, which also had Erica Fernandes in the lead role. The two share the same relationship off-screen too even years after the show's end. Shaheer still calls Supriya ji 'maa,' while she calls him 'beta.' What are your thoughts on this picture? Let us know in the comment section below.

