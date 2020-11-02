Shaheer Sheikh shares a 'cool' PIC while enjoying in Goa; Can't stop singing THIS song by Tony, Neha Kakkar

Shaheer Sheikh is in vacation mood as the actor has taken a trip to Goa. The handsome hunk shared an 'uber-cool and cute' picture of himself and revealed the song that he cannot stop humming. Check it out.

Goa seems to the most-favorite vacation spot for actors to relax after their hectic work schedules. It was only a few weeks ago, that Parth Samthaan had travelled to Goa, and now another handsome hunk is enjoying his time in the 'Pearl of the Orient.' Are you wondering, who we're talking about? Well, it's none other than Shaheer Sheikh.

Shaheer recently jetted off to Goa for a relaxing time and has taken to his social media to give a glimpse of his 'happy time' there. The actor posted an 'uber-cool' photo of himself and also revealed that the song that he is currently addicted to. In the photo, Shaheer is seen taking a mirror selfie as she flashes his beaming smile. The actor looks handsome as ever in a red-black checks shirt and denim jeans, as she shows off his well-built physique. With a little messy hair and glares on, Shaheer can make anyone swoon with his charm.

In the caption, he wrote, 'Goa waale beach pe. Rani aankhen meech ke.' Yes, Shaheer cannot stop singing Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar's peppy track 'Goa Wale Beech pe', as he enjoys his time in the state known for its beaches, parties, and more. Fans couldn't stop gushing over Shaheer's cool dude look. TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor was all hearts for him, actress Pooja Chopra found Shaheer's picture 'Nice.'

Take a look at Shaheer's recent post here:

Meanwhile, it is yet not known if Shaheer is in Goa for his next project shoot or his just there to have a fun-loving time. He was last seen in Star Plus show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

