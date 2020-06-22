Shaheer Sheikh shares a fan made sketch of a still from Mahabharat and it is all things nostalgic; See PHOTO

Shaheer Sheikh is back with another throwback photo, but this time, it happens to be a fan made sketch and well, it is quite a sweet gesture on the actor's behalf.

Shaheer Sheikh has been sharing throwback photos and videos on social media as he takes us on a walk down the memory lane and it all started with a photo from his childhood and eventually, we got some more. From photos of his parents to ones with his friends and cousins, we have witnessed quite a timeline of his life on social media over the earlier couple of days, and now, he keeps giving glimpses from time to time. And right now, it looks like he is holding onto Mahabharat memories for a while now.

He shared some unseen photos with his cast of Mahabharat and today, it looks like the actor was made to turn nostalgic once again with a fan art from one of the stills from the show. This one has him as Arjun and Paras Arora as Abhimanyu hug each other and oh boy, does it look super emotional? Well, this is just a sketch, and yet, it has managed to emote those feelings so well and we bet, that is exactly what Shaheer saw too and hence this appreciation.

Check out the fan art shared by Shaheer Sheikh here:

Meanwhile, Shaheer also went on to share a quick update with fans on watching Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi this week. The Erica Fernandes co-starrer is back on the screens for a rerun and while fans have been demanding it for a while now, it looks like they are already hooked on to it for the second time and for all the right reasons after all. In addition, there have also been reports about the shoots for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke resuming soon, and well, fans couldn't have been happier about it after all.

