Shaheer Sheikh shares FIRST poster of upcoming song 'Je Tu Na Bulawe' with Priyanka Khera; Hopes fans love it

Shaheer Sheikh has dropped another surprise for fans and 'finally' revealed the first poster of his forthcoming music video with Priyanka Khera. The song is titled 'Je Tu Na Bulawe' and fans can't keep calm about its first look.

Shaheer Sheikh has been making headlines for his personal as well as professional life. The actor is enjoying the best of both worlds, and no one could be happier than his fans. While fans have been yearning to see him in his digital debut 'Paurashpur', he dropped another surprise for his fans recently. Remember Shaheer had hinted about a music video with Priyanka Khera last month? Well, now he has officially announced it. Yes.

The handsome hunk took to his social media handle yesterday to share the first look of his upcoming song with Priyanka and took everyone by a sweet surprise. Shaheer revealed that his forthcoming music video with Priyanka is titled 'Je Tu Na Bulawe.' The first poster is of the song is quite romantic, as the duo cannot stop staring into each other's eyes lovingly, and has sent the internet into a meltdown. The poster also shows some glimpses from the music video, and it has left fans utterly curious. Within moments, Shaheer's post caught fans' attention and they showered him with love. Je Tu Na Bulawe is sung by Surya, while the lyrics and music are given by Raas.

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai, Shaheer Sheikh join hands for a music video; Fans are intrigued to see the new pair's chemistry

Though Shaheer did not reveal the release date, fans were uber excited to see this new pair onscreen. Shaheer's former Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke co-star Avinash Mishra was also enthralled and wrote, 'Ek Aur Dhamaka.' Priyanka Khera also expressed her excitement for her first collaboration with Shaheer.

The talented actor also shared a mesmerizing BTS picture with Priyanka and shared his experience shooting for Je Tu Na Bulawe. He wrote, 'It was so much fun shooting this music video. I guess you guys are going to love it too.' Shaheer and Priyanka look breathtakingly beautiful in the photo.

Take a look at Shaheer's posts here:

Meanwhile, Shaheer is all set to feature in a music video with . What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited about Shaheer and Priyanka's song Je Tu Na Bulawe? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Shaheer Sheikh introduces himself as Veer from his digital debut 'Paurashpur'; Looks thrilling in FIRST poster

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×