Shaheer Sheikh shares full family picture on social media; Fans ask to reveal his daughter’s face

Shaheer Sheikh and the gorgeous Ruchikaa Kapoor tied wedding knots in November last year. The couple has been recently blessed with a baby girl. The actor has shared that he is very fond of kids and feels that he can bond with them easily. Thus, becoming a father has been a life-changing experience for him. After completing his shoots, he is presently enjoying some good time with his family.

Shaheer recently shared a picture of his family on social media as he added the hashtag “#fullhouse”. The picture included his wife Ruchikaa and their newborn also. But he hid the face of his daughter with an emoji. The fans of the actor were amazed by the picture as they commented, “Oh My God Thank You Shah Finally You Posted Full Family”, another commented, “This Is Just Picture Perfect”. A user commented, “Aww nothing more blissful than this #godBless”. One asked, “When do you show your little baby”.

See photo here-

Shaheer Sheikh is among the leading actors in the acting industry. He shared in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla about him becoming a dad. He said, “What do I tell you? I can’t even express it in words honestly. It is something else. I thought I have lived a few years on this planet and have experienced a lot of emotions. But when I held my little one in my arms, I can’t describe it - it was something else. I have never ever felt anything close to that, and it took almost three days to sink in. Whenever I look at her, I feel overwhelmed.”

He is presently seen in the third season of his popular show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. His chemistry with Erica Fernandes in the show is highly appreciated by the fans. He is also seen in a reboot of the popular show Pavitra Rishta, in which he is cast opposite talented Ankita Lokhande.



