Shaheer Sheikh shares fun VIDEO with on screen son as they shoot last scene for Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3

Popular show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 is managing to be in the headlines for some time. Actress Erica Fernandes, who plays the lead actress role, has quit the show and shared the same news on social media. The news came as a shock for her fans and was disappointed too. Well, for a few months reports of the show going off air are also coming in. Though Shaheer Sheikh had dismissed such rumours time and again it comes up. The actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a video with his on screen son who will be seen for a few more days in the show.

Dev aka Shaheer writes, “So today we shot the last scene together but you will get to see this Jodi on ur tv screen till Nov mid so stay tuned.. #KRPKAB @sonytvofficial 8.30pm Monday to Friday.” In the video, both are seen having some fun. As soon as he posted the video, fans started writing ‘will miss you’. One of the fans wrote, “Ofcourse we are going to see till the end but yess at the same will miss these bts hoping to see these bts of u both yet again.”

To note, the actor had recently welcomed his first girl daughter. He is also shooting for Pavitra Rishta 2 co starring Ankita Lokhande.

Erica had written a long note on social media, "Sometimes when you have to choose between your self-respect and a show so dear.. you have to make hard decisions. (not mentioning the various other reasons) And you can't always take others responsibilities on your shoulders, you have to look after yourself and make choices based on that. I always give time to see if things change but when they don't, then you know you can't force someone to value you but you can choose to not be disrespected and move on to better things ahead."

