Shaheer Sheikh shares his favourite PIC from the shoot of song ‘Baarish Ban Jaana’; Hina Khan reacts

Shaheer Sheikh and Hina Khan's starrer song Baarish Ban Jaana has left fans gaga over their pair. The actor has been sharing a lot of behind the scene videos but this time he shared a cute picture.

The song Baarish Ban Jaana featuring Shaheer Sheikh and has received an overwhelming response from the fans. Soon after its release, the song immediately started trending on digital platforms. Both television actors featured together for the first time and their pair came as a breath of fresh air. The song shooting was done in Jammu and Kashmir which is also their hometown. Already many behind the scene videos of the song had been shared but today the actor shared his favourite picture from the shooting.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor wrote, ‘throwback This is my fav picture from the shoot of #BaarishBanJaana #spreadinglove and #smiles.’ In the picture, he is seen sitting with small Kashmiri children. Hina is also spotted with them. They all are smiling as they pose for the camera. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress also commented on the picture and said, ‘These kids and thr innocence Priceless.’ Fans praised the song in the comment section and wrote, ‘we loved the song.’

The song is crooned by Stebin Ben and Payal Dev. It is a sequel to their earlier projects ‘Baarish’. The song is about a celebrity couple who have come together for a shoot after parting their ways.

On the work front, the actor is gearing up for the serial Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3. The teaser of the show has already released. The third season will also feature Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandez. This season they will focus on changing dynamics of a relationship.

