Shaheer Sheikh shares PIC of Ankita Lokhande as Archana from Pavitra Rishta 2

Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande starrer Pavitra Rishta 2 is one of the hugely successful shows on television currently. Their performance has touched millions of hearts and increased their popularity. Since the time the makers have released the trailer of the second part of the show, the excitement amongst the audiences was rising. Ankita has reprised her role with more or less similar characteristics. The show started streaming on Zee 5 and now it will be shown on ALT Balaji.

Today the lead actor dropped a picture on his Instagram featuring Ankita as Archana and wrote, “A simple yet heartwarming love story. Get ready to meet Manav and Archana! #PavitraRishtaOnALTBalaji streaming now. @altbalaji.” In the picture, he is seen sitting at his home drawing room wearing a brown colour tshirt and watching Pavitra Rishta 2 show on his television. The scene is showing an emotional Archana. To note, rumours are going on that Archana will be tying the knot to her long-time beau Vicky Jain in December this year.

The news is trending and rumoured dates are already out. Well, accidentally Shaheer had revealed that the actress will be getting married soon.

Take a look at the post here:

Shaheer is also seen in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 opposite Erica Fernandes. The lead actress has already left the show and shared a long note. It is also rumoured that the show will be going off air as it failed to impress the audience. But still, makers have not confirmed anything on this. Dev and Sonakshi’s chemistry was also adored by fans.

