Shaheer Sheikh shares a pic in new look with Ruchikaa & daughter; Wishes fans happier and more peaceful year

Shaheer Sheikh is among the leading actors of the television industry. The actor is married to gorgeous Ruchikaa Kapoor. He was blessed with a daughter this year. The actor has taken a new look this year and had shared a picture with his little one and wife. He shared the post with fans and as he wished them happy new year.

Shaheer Sheikh has shared a picture on social media and he can be with a shaved head. He has donned rimmed glasses and a floral shirt. He shared in the caption, “Happy new year everyone.. As we step into 2022, I hope we change our outlook and be more mindful towards protecting & preserving our planet… Here’s to a greener, happier and more peaceful year ahead… #HappyNewYear #loveAndRespect #PlanetEarth #SaveOurPlanet #equality #PeaceAndHarmony"

