Shaheer Sheikh shares RARE throwback pictures from Navya; Says 'The show felt like a breath of fresh air'

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh continued his spree of going down into then memory lane as he shared some never-seen-before pictures from his show Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal. Take a look.

Shaheer Sheikh a lawyer by degree, but an entertainer by heart. Who knew that a law-graduate would someday rule over the Indian Television. Well, we're absolutely lucky to have a gem like Shaheer spreading his magic and keeping us entertained with his amazing performance. There's no doubt about the fact that Shaheer is a gem and a gift to the showbiz world. He has portrayed several characters onscreen, but some still stay with us even after the show's closure.

One such show that many of us still love is Navya: Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal. This show not only made Shaheer a household name but also created a special place in the viewer's heart for the man. The show aired almost 9 years ago but still is quite fresh in the minds of Shaheer's fans. Starring Shaheer as Anant Bajpai and Soumya Seth as Navya Mishra, the show narrated a fresh love story of college students. The duo had sparkling chemistry and swooned everyone with their performance.

ALSO READ: Shaheer Sheikh recalls fond moments with his Kya Mast Hai Life team; Says 'It was like going back to school'

Within months, Shaheer and Soumya became one the cutest jodis of Television. The young actors made heads turn their innocent and pure bond. Not only good co-stars, but the duo also shares a warm bond off-screen. Wondering why are we suddenly going back in time and talking about 'Navya' and the cast? Well, it is not us, but Shaheer is reminiscing these memories. Yes, the actor has continued his spree of going down the memory lane, and today his train has stopped at 'Navya.'

The actor has been walking down the memory lane by digging out old pictures of himself and his previous shows. Today, he recalled his memories with the Navya team and shared some unseen pictures that give a solid punch of nostalgia. Shaheer posted some fun-loving throwback pictures with the cast. The BTS moments will surely make you miss the 'good old days' when everyday Anant and Navya spread romance and love in the air!

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's Kavveri Priiyam aka Kuhu's social media account gets hacked; Files a complaint

Along with the awe-inspiring pictures, Shaheer also wrote a heartfelt note describing his emotions about the show. He thanked the show's makers for giving him the opportunity to be a part of a beautifully knitted story. The talented actor mentioned that to him the Navya felt like 'a breath of fresh air. Describing the show in his own words, Shaheer wrote, 'College romance, beautifully written characters and a very modern and realistic take on the quintessential ‘love story’. He further extended his gratitude to the makers of the show for creating it and making the whole experience memorable. Shaheer concluded saying that Navya was a show that marked the beginning of his long journey ahead with in the world of acting and entertainment.

Take a look at Shaheer's post here:

The actor is currently seen in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishte Hai Pyaar Ke, as Abir opposite Rhea Sharma aka Mishti. However, due to the shutdown, new episodes are not being aired. Well, we must say, Shaheer has certainly made us miss Navya and the team with these awe-inspiring pictures. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke team spread awareness to fight COVID 19

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×