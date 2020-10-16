  1. Home
Shaheer Sheikh shares a sneak peak into his upcoming music video with Tejasswi Prakash

Shaheer Sheikh and Tejasswi Prakash come together for a music video. The former shared a glimpse of it on social media.
8371 reads Mumbai
Shaheer Sheikh and Tejasswi Prakash in a music video
Pinkvilla was the first one to inform about Shaheer Sheikh's next project post Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. We had informed earlier that Shaheer would be collaborating with Tejasswi Prakash for a music video and was busy shooting for it amid heavy rains recently. The song is a romantic number featuring the two and the fans obviously are excited to see this new offering. 

Sharing a scene from the shoot, Shaheer wrote, "Worked on something really exciting. Stay Tuned to @vyrloriginals to know more. @tejasswiprakash @poojasinghgujral @jeetganngulimusic @abhayjodhpurkar @manojmuntashir @adil_choreographer_." In the scene, Shaheer is seen carrying Tejasswi on his back in what can be seen as a romantic gesture. He donned a white on white outfit looking dashing as usual, on the other hand, Tejasswi wore a floral print dress with her wavy hair accentuating her entire look. Check it out here:
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh) on

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Shaheer Sheikh on resuming YRHPK shoot: Its challenging; Process has changed but getting used to it

Speaking of Shaheer, the actor has been on a nostalgia spree on social media after he wrapped up shoot for YRHPK. "I got an opportunity to work with a man who has genuinely built a company where everyone feels like they are part of a large family. A humble, straightforward, rock solid producer AND above all a wonderful human being... a rare mix of talent & relentless hard work! 

My heartfelt gratitude to you and everyone at DKP for showering me with so much love and respect," he wrote while sharing a picture with Rajan Shahi. 

Are you going to miss YRHPK? Let us know in the comments section below. 

Credits :Shaheer Sheikh Instagram

