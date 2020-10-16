Shaheer Sheikh shares a sneak peak into his upcoming music video with Tejasswi Prakash
Pinkvilla was the first one to inform about Shaheer Sheikh's next project post Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. We had informed earlier that Shaheer would be collaborating with Tejasswi Prakash for a music video and was busy shooting for it amid heavy rains recently. The song is a romantic number featuring the two and the fans obviously are excited to see this new offering.
Speaking of Shaheer, the actor has been on a nostalgia spree on social media after he wrapped up shoot for YRHPK. "I got an opportunity to work with a man who has genuinely built a company where everyone feels like they are part of a large family. A humble, straightforward, rock solid producer AND above all a wonderful human being... a rare mix of talent & relentless hard work!
My heartfelt gratitude to you and everyone at DKP for showering me with so much love and respect," he wrote while sharing a picture with Rajan Shahi.
