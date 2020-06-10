Shaheer Sheikh shares some of his favourite photos with Mahabharat co stars and it is nostalgic

Shaheer Sheikh went on to share new photos and wrote how these are the bunch that he could not share earlier. Well, his walk down the memory lane has been interesting after all.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh has been sharing all these amazing throwback photos on his Instagram feed in an attempt to walk down the memory lane. Shaheer kickstarted the series by sharing photos from his childhood, with his parents, his cousins, schools friends, and practically everyone else who has been a part of his journey so far. And well, it has been nothing short of major nostalgia since up until now, he has only been sharing photos from Mahabharat, and the series continues.

Today, the actor went on to share some new photos with his co-stars from the show and it looks like these are few of his favourites after all. The photos have the likes of Saurav, Vin Rana, Arpit Ranka, Aham Sharma and some more people from the show, and all of them sure are having a great time in them. The actor also wrote how these are some of his favourites and we definitely couldn't have agreed more if not less.

Check out Shaheer Sheikh's photos here:

Meanwhile, the actor is also been elated about his show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi returning on the screens. In a recent interview, the actor got candid about all things Kuch Rang and spoke about his fond memories, the show being a hit with the fans, and how they continue to love the show till date. Co-starring Erica Fernandes, the show was a hit for multiple reasons, primarily because the two made for a great on-screen couple and also how it dealt with content that wasn't regressive.

He also spoke about non-payment issues that keep coming up during this time and he said, "It is a difficult time for everyone and I do understand the pressure and stress that the daily wage workers are going through. They are going through much worse times. I am of course not going to put extra pressure on any people I work with. I am going to be supporting as many as I can, be it my staff, people who were financially dependent on me. I am going to continue supporting them and hopefully, everyone is able to do that."

