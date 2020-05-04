Shaheer Sheikh shares throwback photos of Ashnoor Kaur on her birthday: The innocence is still intact

Shaheer Sheikh had the cutest birthday wish for his former co-star Ashnoor Kaur on her birthday. The actor shared some throwback pictures from 'The innocence is still intact'

Ashnoor Kaur, who was last seen Patiala Babes, turned a year older yesterday (May 3, 2020). Yes, it was Ashnoor's 'Happy wala birthday'. Since we all know that the lockdown has been extended, the young diva celebrated her birthday at home with her family. However, that did not deter her fans, friends, and colleagues from the Telly world, from making this day special for her. The pretty face was showered with wishes, blessings, and special messages from all over. Her social media was filled with sweet birthday notes and pictures.

But, she received the most special and cutest wish from her former co-star who she addresses as 'Bhaiya'. Yes, we're talking about Shaheer Sheikh. Just like every year, the Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke had the sweetest wish for Ashnoor. He took to his Instagram handle to share some adorable throwback pictures from their Jhansi Ki Rani days and wrote a heartfelt note for the beautiful actress. In one picture, Shaheer and Ashnoor are seen posing for a cutesy selfie together. In the second photo, little Ashonoor is seen pointing a gun at a co-star and her goofy expressions are just too cute. Well, we must say that Shaheer and Ashnoor look extremely cute together and we cannot take our eyes off them. Also, this post has made us very nostalgic and we're reminiscing memories of seeing the banter on screen.

Shaheer penned an awe-inspiring note for Ashnoor and sang praises for her. Recalling their good old days, the handsome hunk wished the little one, who is all grown up now a 'Happy Birthday'. He said that though Ashnoor is a grown-up now, her charm and innocence is still intact. Shaheer prayed that the young girl achieves all that she has ever dreamt of and hoped that she keeps inspiring others to tread the right path.

Take a look at Shaheer's birthday post for Ashnoor here:

For the unversed, Ashnoor and Shaheer began their acting careers in the historical drama together, back in 2010. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

