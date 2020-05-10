Shaheer Sheikh shares throwback photos from his modelling days and fans can't stop gushing over him

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh has been sharing some fun photos on social media and with time, they are definitely getting interesting for all the right reasons. Right from his photo as a kid to his modelling days a couple of years back, he has a bunch of photos which obviously, is nothing short of a treat for fans. they have been going gaga over the new set of photos he has shared while he walks down the memory lane as he marks another milestone in the television industry.

The actor kickstarted by sharing photos from his childhood which eventually turned into some major nostalgic clicks with his parents, sisters, cousins, and school and college friends. Now, he has reached a point where he is sharing photos of something that is the most special to him throughout his career, these are photos from when it all turned out to get different. The actor in fact, also gave us some insight into how things have been.

With the first set of photos where he spoke about overcoming his stage fear and actually winning the second position during a contest, and wrote, 'I had major stage fright and I remember during my first personality pageant I was literally shivering on stage. Somehow I managed to give a decent answer and got the first runner up tittle, it gave me a little confidence and then there was no looking back.' He also shared how while in college, he had actually worked with a lot of people and eventually, fell in love with travelling.

The actor went on to narrate the tale with a sweet post and wrote, 'While in Pune, I worked with almost all the local photographers & choreographers at that time. I went onto become the face of a few Pune-based garment brands & ended up travelling across Maharashtra for various photo shoots and events. That’s when I fell in love with Mother Nature. I explored the entire Konkan region and it was breathtaking.'

Before this post, the actor had also shared another of his story, a rather insightful one as he wrote, 'My college Bharati Vidyapeeth New Law College Pune. I can’t express in words how beautiful this journey was. From initially being a scared guy who wouldn’t even speak up, to a student who was actively involved in every moot court, assignments, and inter-college events. Along the way made some really good friends and some extraordinary memories. During college only I managed to get into modelling as I had participated in Mr. & Miss. University in my 2nd year of BA LLB. I simultaneously worked in a few call centres and then eventually started a small event management company. That was some real hard work...going to college, preparing presentations, cooking, cleaning, going to work...but of course The Almighty had some other plans for me.'