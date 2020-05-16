Shaheer Sheikh shares throwback photos from sister Aleefa's Mehendi ceremony and fans hail his sibling love

Shaheer Sheikh's photo-sharing spree with down the memory lane continue as he shared some more photos yesterday. Check out the post here.

Siblings are supposed to be the best part of our lives as they always manage to make things easier. Even when the world is against us, they make our life easy by simply being by our side. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh has always been vocal about his love for his siblings, and his latest post happens to be for one of them after all. He has a brother, and two sisters, and he shared photos from sister Aleefa's mehendi night.

In the photos, we can see how Shaheer is applying some Mehendi to her while the women of the family are around her as well. Through the photos, he takes us through the varied emotions of excitement and love that he felt during the ceremony. The photo has him dressed in casuals while everyone is smiling their way through and well, we definitely cannot get enough of the innocence on his face in all these clicks.

Shaheer wrote, 'Aleefa’s mehndi raat. When I was supposed to put mehndi on her hand as a rasam. #swipeleft #DownMemoryLane #fromthebeginning #bachpanse #stayhome #staysafe' Shaheer has been sharing photos from his childhood up until the journey he has taken all through these years of his existence and it started off with a young Shaheer's photo. Eventually, we now have seen photos of his parents, his friends, his so many photoshoots, among other things.

These photos have left the fans in complete awe of him as some of them pointed out how the excitement is visible on his face while others praised him for the sibling bond that they have. Everyone dropped all the love to the actor on these photos, just like the so many others and as it turns out, we cannot get enough of the actor after all. Over the days to come, we bet we'll get to see so much more of him.

Earlier, in a post about his sisters, the actor had penned a rather emotional note. He wrote, 'Sisters are a blessing and I was blessed twice. For the times when I needed counselling, emotional support or just wanted to talk, I would always run to Aleefa. And when it came to all the madness, fun, troubling people or just stupid silly jokes Ifrah was always there. So in short I have been the luckiest brother in the world to have such ideal sisters #AleefaAndIfrah Moreover, I would also like to thank my parents for treating me and my sisters as equals...because that’s how I look at the world now. Actually I think they were loved a little more because they were very good at studies and I was not.'

