Shaheer Sheikh shares throwback PIC from 2011 show 'Best of luck Nikki' and we are nostalgic

Television actor Shaheer Sheikh is riding high on the success of the show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3. The makers have released the third season of the show and it is winning hearts. But the actor recently took a trip down a memory lane and shared a throwback picture on his Instagram. He has shared a picture from his old show ‘Best of luck Nikki’.

As soon as he shared even fans were taken back and remembered their ‘Bachpan ka pyaar’. In the photo, Shaheer is seen dressed as a schoolboy and is posing in front of the mirror. He has captioned it as “Best Of Luck Nikki 2011 @disneyindia #madMe #shaheersheikh.” One of the fans wrote, “Ritesh I missed this.” Another fan wrote, “We still love Ritesh.” Many fans have also dropped heart emoji in the comment section. The actor had essayed the role of Ritesh in the show and fans are recalling his role after seeing the picture. He is looking very young in the photo.

The show was aired on Disney Channel India from 2011 to 2016. It was an adaptation of the American series Good Luck Charlie. Created by Phil Baker and Drew Vaupen, the show revolves around a family who are trying to adjust to the birth of their fourth child, Nikki.

Apart from the show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, the actor is also shooting for Pavitra Rishta 2.0. He will be playing the role of Manav and Ankita Lokhande will be seen as Archana. The motion poster is already released.

