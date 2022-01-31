Shaheer Sheikh shares throwback PICS of his late father; Calls him ‘My Guiding light’

In an unfortunate incident, Shaheer Sheikh’s father Shahnawaz Sheikh passed away recently after suffering from COVID-19 complications. His father was kept on a ventilator and left for heavenly abode on January 19. The Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor even penned an emotional note for his father on social media. Today he has shared a series of throwback pictures on his Instagram handle remembering his father and the good times.

The actor has also called him ‘My guiding light’. Shaheer had written a long emotional note saying, "There is greatness in patience, kindness and humility There is happiness in giving to others And there is peace in honesty.. If there was ever a manual on the most incredible person, my dad was it. To lose him, to watch him go away has been the most painful phase of my life. He has left a void. In my heart. In my life (sic)."

He further added, "But before that, he has filled my life with meaning and purpose. He has filled it with so much love and compassion, that I don’t think there is any space for resentment. I’ve been blessed to watch the glorious life he lived, to witness the love he gave to one and all, to see the respect he had for everyone big or small. There is no goodbye here papa, because a part of you will always live on in me. Thank you for choosing me to be your son. There can be no bigger honor. #loveYouPapa (sic)."

Take a look at the post here:

On the work front, the actor is part of Pavitra Rishta's second season on an OTT platform.

