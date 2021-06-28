Shaheer Sheikh shares throwback video of his version of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ moment

Shaheer Sheikh recreates a scene from Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ as he enjoys the beautiful nature on his bike.

Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most popular actors on the Indian TV screens. He is popular for his acting chops and perfect expressions. He gained popularity after Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi went on air in which he was paired opposite Erica Fernandes. His chemistry with the actress on the screen was loved by the audience and received massive support from fans following the success of the show. The actor is very fond of bike rides and often goes on trips.

The actor has recently shared a video on his social media where he has recreated 's ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ scene in Ladakh. He is seen taking a ride around the scenic beauty along with spending time with the locals. The actor has shared a beautiful video of the snow-covered peaks and beautiful lakes. The actor himself looked dapper in his all-white outfit and glasses. He was seen enjoying a hot cup of tea while interacting with locals and his friends.

Shaheer Sheikh has recently appeared in the music video with the gorgeous . The music video is named Baarish Ban Jana and has become popular on social media. The actor is also going to be seen in the most awaited TV show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3, along with the co-star Erica Fernandes. The duo has completed the outdoor shoot of the show in Siliguri and are back home.

