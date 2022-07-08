Shaheer Sheikh shares transition of the corridor in his new home; Fans think it is a ‘new nest in the making’

Shaheer Sheikh, who is presently seen in the popular daily soap Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, is among the leading actors in the telly industry. He enjoys a massive fan following on social media and keeps his fans updated about the ongoing in his life. Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aisa Bhi actor has earlier shared a post revealing his new home. The actor has been actively involved in the interior design and décor of the house. He recently shared a transition reel of the beautiful corridor in his new home.

In the post shared by the actor, he offered a glimpse of the corridor which was earlier under construction but after transition, it is the true definition of aesthetics. It has a classic black and white theme with beautiful floral décor on both sides. The brick walls are painted white and the doors are painted black. There are flower pots at the entrance as well. There are some beautiful décor items including a black leopard and a sleeping buddha, along with some lamps. There is a wooden cabinet on the side with a rectangular mirror above it.

Take a look-CLICK

Fans are loving the décor of his home, one commented, “So pretty..how beautiful u have decorated this area of ur house..especially the indoors plants.” Another said, “Your style is so relatable. Looks very fresh! Thanks for sharing @shaheernsheikh”. A user wrote, “Like your plants lover this house look like full aesthetic”, “Interior designer bhi aap hi ho haina. Ruch mam indeed lucky and you also shah”, among others.

Shaheer Sheikh is getting lots of appreciation for his role of Krishna in the new show, Woh Toh Hai Albelaa. His earlier prominent work includes Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aisa Bhi seasons 1,2 and 3. He was also part of Pavitra Rishta season 2, along with Ankita Lokhande.

Shaheer Sheikh’s personal life

The actor is married to beautiful Ruchikaa Kapoor and the couple was blessed with a baby girl Anaya last year.

Also read- Shaheer Sheikh adorably wraps his hands around daughter Anaya & calls her 'Chand ka Tukda'; PIC