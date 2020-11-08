Shaheer Sheikh shares an uber cool PHOTO as he enjoys his vacation in Goa; Take a look

Shaheer Sheikh last featured in the show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. He is currently holidaying in Goa.

Shaheer Sheikh is in complete vacation mode as of now as he jetted off to Goa sometime back. The actor received heaps of praises post his stint in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke in which he played the male lead, Abir. He is currently also grabbing headlines after making his relationship official with Ruchikaa Kapoor. Pinkvilla had earlier exclusively revealed that the two of them are planning to tie the knot in December. Well, this has definitely left the actor’s fans excited.

Meanwhile, as we speak of this, Shaheer has shared a picture on his Instagram handle that is hard to miss. The handsome hunk is seen posing in front of a beach in some exotic location of Goa. The actor is wearing a camouflage t-shirt teamed up with a pair of black joggers and matching slippers. He wears a pair of cool shades that complement his attire. He also adds a thoughtful caption that reads, “Birds flying high. You know how I feel. Sun in the sky. You know how I feel…”

Check out the post below:

As has been mentioned above, Shaheer Sheikh last appeared in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke opposite Rhea Sharma. The show produced by Rajan Shahi went off-air sometime back. The actor has acted in numerous other shows like Kya Mast Hai Life, Navya, Daasten-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali, and others. Apart from that, he has appeared in numerous music videos and garnered positive response from the audience. Well, for now, we are eagerly waiting for him to officially announce his marriage date soon!

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Shaheer Sheikh to tie the knot with Ruchikaa Kapoor this December?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Shaheer Sheikh Instagram

Share your comment ×