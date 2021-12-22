Shaheer Sheikh shares VIDEO of his next song ‘O Dilbar Yaara’ featuring Shivangi Joshi; Fans react

Shaheer Sheikh recently shared a teaser of his upcoming song titled O Dilbar Yaara which has increased the excitement level among the fans. In the song, he will be seen opposite Shivangi Joshi. Since the time the teaser has been released fans just can’t keep calm and are eagerly waiting for the song. From the teaser, it looks like it is a sad, melodious song. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress never fails to impress the audience and in this music video also we cannot take our eyes off the actress.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the actor shared another video of a small second and asked fans if they are excited about the song. Fans were also quick enough to comment and maximum wrote, “Yes”. The clip starts with Shaheer, who is dressed in cream colour sherwani, walking towards the mandap holding Shivangi’s hand. She is also dressed in cream colour lehenga. Both are dressed as bride and groom. From the clip, it looks like it is their wedding day and the actor is looking very angry.

Shaheer Sheikh had shared a teaser video on his Instagram handle and wrote “Who else is excited!! O DILBAR YAARA’ Teaser Out Now on NAV Records YT Channel. Full Song Video out on 23 Dec’21. Shower your love”.