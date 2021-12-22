Shaheer Sheikh shares VIDEO of his next song ‘O Dilbar Yaara’ featuring Shivangi Joshi; Fans react
Taking to his official Instagram handle, the actor shared another video of a small second and asked fans if they are excited about the song. Fans were also quick enough to comment and maximum wrote, “Yes”. The clip starts with Shaheer, who is dressed in cream colour sherwani, walking towards the mandap holding Shivangi’s hand. She is also dressed in cream colour lehenga. Both are dressed as bride and groom. From the clip, it looks like it is their wedding day and the actor is looking very angry.
Shaheer Sheikh had shared a teaser video on his Instagram handle and wrote “Who else is excited!! O DILBAR YAARA’ Teaser Out Now on NAV Records YT Channel. Full Song Video out on 23 Dec’21. Shower your love”.
Take a look here:
On the work front, Shaheer Sheikh is currently seen in Pavitra Rishta 2.0. And Shivangi Joshi is currently seen in Balika Vadhu 2. She is playing the role of younger Anandi. The actor had also worked in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. He was last seen in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3.
