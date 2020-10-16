Shaheer Sheikh, Shilpa Shinde, Milind Soman come together for digital magnum opus Paurashpur
For anyone who had been waiting to know about Shaheer Sheikh's next venture, well here's an update. Shaheer along with Shilpa Shinde, Milind Soman, Annu Kapoor are coming together for the period drama Paurashpur. Sharing the pictures of mahurat shot from the sets of Paurashpur on the social media platforms, Alt Balaji and Zee 5 announced this collaboration as the shoot begins.
This also marks Shaheer's foray into digital platform. Meanwhile, Shaheer just wrapped up shooting for Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Ekta Kapoor had previously expressed her desire to work with Shaheer but it couldn't happen as Shaheer picked up another project but looks like the most awaited collaboration has finally happened.
Also Read: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Shaheer Sheikh and Kaveri Priyam's off screen camaraderie is endearing
Shaheer, in the meantime, has been walking down the memory lane and sharing his favourite memories from YRHPK. He wrote, "Bringing a love story to life means having someone who understands and feeds off your energy. You made ‘Abir’ come to life, by being ‘Mishti’ ... together we tried to create something fun, meaningful & hopeful. The world looked at Ajib Rajvansh through ur eyes.."