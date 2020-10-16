Shaheer Sheikh, Shilpa Shinde, Milind Soman come together for digital magnum opus Paurashpur

Shaheer Sheikh makes his digital debut with Paurashpur. The shooting for the malum opus begins. Read.

For anyone who had been waiting to know about Shaheer Sheikh's next venture, well here's an update. Shaheer along with Shilpa Shinde, Milind Soman, Annu Kapoor are coming together for the period drama Paurashpur. Sharing the pictures of mahurat shot from the sets of Paurashpur on the social media platforms, Alt Balaji and Zee 5 announced this collaboration as the shoot begins.

The series boasts of the larger-than-life sets, bespoke costumes, and jewelry, and also stars Flora Saini, Anant Joshi, Sahil Salathia, among others. The show will be directed by Sachindra Vats and produced by Jaasvand Entertainment. Alt Balaji while sharing the poster wrote, "Shoot begins of a magnum opus #Paurashpur, a period drama! A story of kingdoms, gender power struggles and politics. Stay tuned to #ALTBalaji to know more!" This is the first collaboration of this sort and obviously fans will be excited.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) on Oct 15, 2020 at 4:49am PDT

This also marks Shaheer's foray into digital platform. Meanwhile, Shaheer just wrapped up shooting for Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Ekta Kapoor had previously expressed her desire to work with Shaheer but it couldn't happen as Shaheer picked up another project but looks like the most awaited collaboration has finally happened.

Also Read: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Shaheer Sheikh and Kaveri Priyam's off screen camaraderie is endearing

Shaheer, in the meantime, has been walking down the memory lane and sharing his favourite memories from YRHPK. He wrote, "Bringing a love story to life means having someone who understands and feeds off your energy. You made ‘Abir’ come to life, by being ‘Mishti’ ... together we tried to create something fun, meaningful & hopeful. The world looked at Ajib Rajvansh through ur eyes.."

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×