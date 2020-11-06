Shaheer Sheikh shows his 'happy and crazy' side as he enjoys a bike ride amid nature at Goa vacay; Watch

Shaheer Sheikh seems to be making the most of his holiday in Goa. The actor recently shared a video of himself enjoying a bike ride on the roads of Goa, and it is all about fun, masti, and craziness. Take a look.

Shaheer Sheikh is the most-talked-about actor in the entertainment industry right now, credit, his love life. While fans are going gaga over his 'official relationship announcement' with Ruchikaa Kapoor, the actor is having a gala time. Are you thinking, where, how, and with whom? Well, Shaheer is enjoying his time in the beautiful and most-visited state of Goa. Yes, Shaheer who is in Goa for a mini-vacay and the shoot of his upcoming song is making the most of his time.

Just a few moments ago, he took to his Instagram handle to give a glimpse of his 'super fun' time in Goa. Shaheer shared a reel video, where he is seen enjoying a bike ride amid the natural beauty of Goa with his friend. He is also seen flaunting his 'happy and crazy' side as he sings Farhan Akhtar's song 'Socha Hai.' The handsome hunk seems to be enjoying life to the fullest, and the wide smile on his face is proof. Wearing a checkered shirt with denim jeans and black glares, Shaheer looks uber cool in his holiday look. The charm on his face and his infectious smile are enough to make fans skip a heartbeat.

Here's a glimpse of Shaheer's bike ride in Goa:

Check out Shaheer's full 'mad' video - Here

Well, not to miss, when Shaheer was riding the bike, he totally swept us off our feet with this swag. Also, fans and we love Shaheer's fun-loving crazy side and we wouldn't want to see more of this Shaheer often. What's say!?

Meanwhile, rumours are abuzz that Shaheer is all set to tie the knot with ladylove Ruchikaa in December this year. The actor has yet not opened up about the same, and we're all waiting for him to break this 'big suspense.' Shaheer will soon be seen in a music video opposite Priyanka Khera. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you like Shaheer's carefree and crazy side? Let us know in the comment section below.

