Shaheer Sheikh, Shraddha Arya grooving to ‘Yeah Baby’ will make you want to hit the dance floor; Watch Video

Shaheer Sheikh, who is playing the lead in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, will make you want to wear your dance shoes with his moves in this throwback video with Shraddha Arya.

Our telly world is filled with several talented actors who have been ruling the small screens and millions of hearts for years now. Among these talented stars, Shaheer Sheikh has also carved a niche of himself and the Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi tops the list the most sought after stars in the industry. In fact, he has been the heartthrob of the country and aces the art of making the ladies swoon over his charm. Shaheer is indeed a delight to watch on the small screen.

Interestingly, while the ongoing lockdown in wake of COVID 19 has brought the entertainment industry to a standstill, fans are certainly missing his presence on the television screens. However, we have got our hands on a throwback video of Shaheer wherein she was seen grooving with Shraddha Arya. The duo was seen shaking a leg on Punjabi singer Garry Sandhu’s popular song Yeah Baby. While Shraddha looked ravishing in her pistachio coloured embroidered suit, while Shaheer looked dapper in his black coloured t-shirt which he had paired with a light coloured denim jacket and ripped jeans. While Shaheer and Shraddha were seen having fun while grooving to the song, their moves will make you want to wear your dance shoes as well.

Take a look at Shaheer and Shraddha’s throwback video:

Talking about the work front, Shaheer, who has impressed the audience with his performance in Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal, Mahabharat, Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, is currently playing the lead role in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke opposite Rhea Sharma.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×