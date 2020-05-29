Shaheer Sheikh, Sourabh Raaj Jain and Paras Arora make a perfect trio in THIS throwback pic from Mahabharat

Shaheer Sheikh, who had won hearts with his performance as Arjun in Mahabharat, has shared one of his favourite picture from the mythological drama as he posed with Sourabh Raaj Jain and Paras Arora.

Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most talented actors in the telly world who has impressed the audience with his versatility in his career of a decade. The handsome hunk, who had made his debut with Sanya, has won a million of hearts with his charm and acting prowess. In fact, Shaheer became a national crush when he played the role of Veer in Kya Mast Hai Life. From being an innocent college guy to a mature businessman and also a lover boy, Shaheer has certainly proved his mettle in every role he took up.

However, among all the roles he has done, his performance as Arjun in Star Plus’ Mahabharat is most celebrated. After all, no one else could pull off the character with such perfection. Interestingly, given the ongoing lockdown, the popular mythological drama has made its way back on the television screens. And while people are cherishing the series once again, Shaheer has been sharing throwback pics from the shooting days and is keeping the fans intrigued on social media. Recently, the Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor shared another throwback picture from the sets.

In the picture, Shaheer was seen dressed as Arjun and was seen posing with Sourabh Raaj Jain aka Krishna and Paras Arora aka Abhimanyu as they made a perfect trio for the click. The trio was seen dressed for their respective characters and were apparently sitting on a chariot. Shaheer captioned the image as, “One of my favourite picture.”

Take a look at Shaheer Sheikh’s throwback picture from Mahabharat shooting:

As of now, Shaheer is seen playing the lead role in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke wherein he is seen romancing Rhea Sharma. The show happens to be the spin off Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×