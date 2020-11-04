Shaheer Sheikh 'surprises' fans with FIRST still from new song with Priyanka Khera and leaves them excited

After Ae Mere Dil with Tejasswi Prakash, Shaheer Sheikh is all set to enthrall fans with another music video, this time with actor-model Priyanka Khera. The actor recently dropped hints about the song, and the first still from their shoot.

When Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke went off-air, fans of the show and actors were left disheartened. Several admirers of Shaheer Sheikh were upset that they would not be able to see his magic onscreen until his next project. However, Shaheer did not disappoint fans as within a few days of YRHPK's closure he enthralled them with a music video. He mesmerized everyone with his song 'Ae Mere Dil' with Tejasswi Prakash.

While Shaheer's fans couldn't stop going gaga over his and Teju's chemistry, the actor has dropped in yet another 'big surprise.' Are you wondering what it is? Well, the handsome hunk is all set to feature in yet another music video. Yes, you read it right! Just yesterday, Shaheer took to his social media handle to reveal his upcoming music video. And this time he is paired with actor-model Priyanka Khera. The actor shared the first still from their collaboration and has left everyone amazed.

In the picture, Shaheer and Priyanka can be seen enjoying some romantic by the beach. While Shaheer strums the guitar, Priyanka relaxes on his shoulders as she holds him close. Shaheer looks charming in a checks shirt and denim jeans, while Priyanka looks gorgeous in a floral dress. With this beautiful still, Shaheer wrote a heartwarming caption, 'Je tu na bulawe mein kidar jaawan.' While he revealed that the song will drop soon, he did not divulge into details.

Take a look at Shaheer's recent post here:

Well, with this post, it is clear that Shaheer had not only taken a trip to Goa for a relaxing holiday but had plans to shoot this music video for his fans. Are you excited to see Shaheer and Priyanka's chemistry in this music video? Let us know in the comment section below.

