Shaheer Sheikh talks about 'unpredictability of future' after news of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's end surfaces

Shaheer Sheikh took to his social media handle to share his thoughts on the future and it's unpredictability after the news of his show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke going off-air was revealed. Here's what he wrote.
102419 reads Mumbai
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke fans received a major shock as the news of the show going off-air soon surfaced. Yes, just a few days ago, it was revealed that YRHPK is all set to put its curtains down. The news of YRHPK's closure came as a big shocker for everyone, as it has been loved and appreciated by fans since its inception. 

Starring Shaheer Sheikh (Abir), Rhea Sharma (Mishti), Kaveri Priyam (Kuhu), and Avinash Mishra (Kunal) is apparently being pulled down due to low TRP's and will be replaced by Saath Nibhana Saathiya too. YRHPK has received immense love from the audience, and they have especially adored Abir and Mishti's jodi. Fans have been left emotional ever since the news of YRHPK's end was announced. In fact, many have also taken to their social media handles to request the makers to give the show an extension, by trending #GiveYRHPKExtension. 

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Shaheer Sheikh shares a pic with team; Fans trend Give YRHPK extension

Amidst all this, Shaheer took to his Twitter handle to pen his thoughts on the uncertainty of the future, and the idea to live in the present. He wrote, 'We don’t know what the future holds, it is unpredictable, it is unknown, and that is what makes the journey so exciting!' Within moments, fans linked his tweet to YRHPK's closure and showered him with love. Fans praised Shaheer for portraying a character like Abir, living it, and making them feel much more connected to him. They lauded Shaheer and said that they will certainly miss Abir, the show, and his chemistry with Rhea aka Mishti. 

The actor's former YRHPK co-star Vatsal Seth (Nishant Maheshwari) seconded his thoughts and commented, 'Well said, bro. It is best to live in the present and enjoy the moment.' 

Take a look at Shaheer's tweet here: 

While the date of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's last episode telecast is not known yet, but Shaheer and the team are likely to wrap up the shoot by the end of this month (September). What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shaheer Sheikh on YRHPK going off air, shares his favourite track of Abir, what he will miss & more

Credits :Twitter

Credits :Twitter

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Please don't end yrhpk show or other wise change the timmings

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Please dnt end the show

Anonymous 6 hours ago

please no off air time change kardo

Anonymous 6 hours ago

please makers no end the show i love mishbir please

