Shaheer Sheikh 'teases' Kaveri Priyam by sharing a PIC with Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke co star Avinash Mishra

Shaheer Sheikh shared a BTS picture flaunting his 'swag' with Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke co-star Avinash Mishra, but in his caption he 'poked fun' at Kaveri Priyam and it will crack you up. Take a look.

Shaheer Sheikh has been enthralling fans as Abir in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The also show starring Rhea Sharma (Mishti), Kaveri Priyam (Kuhu) and Avinash Mishra (Kunal) has been keeping fans hooked with high-end drama and top-notch performances. The show's story has now shifted to the subject surrogacy, and fans have been showering it with love for its intriguing plot. While the YRHPK continues with its intense plot, the show's actors leave no stone unturned to make beautiful memories off the camera.

Just two days ago, Shaheer took to his Instagram handle to share a BTS picture with his co-star, and it has caught everyone's attention. No, it is not his onscreen wifey Rhea aka Mishti, but his brother Avinash aka Kunal. In the photo, the two handsome hunks are posing for the camera as they flaunt their 'swag.' Shaheer is seen wearing a white t-shirt covered with a checkered shirt and looks dapper. Avinash brown t-shirt and a coat. The two 'brothers' are seen donning black glares, as they make a straight face for the camera, and the picture is just too good to miss.

However, it is Shaheer's caption that became the highlight and stole the limelight. In his caption, Shaheer teased Avinash's onscreen wife Kaveri aka Kuhu, and it has left everyone in splits. Poking fun at Kaveri, Shaheer wrote, 'Mein aur mere bro ke wo. (bro=Kuhu).' Yes, Shaheeer called Kuhu 'bro', and it only speaks about the strong bond he shares with the actress.

While fans were left laughing, Kaveri and Avinash also commented on Shaheer's quirky post and caption. Kaveri took cue from the actor and wrote, 'Broo aur unke Caption me wo.' On the other hand, Avinash was left awestruck by Shaheer's sense of humour, and wrote, 'Khel gaye bhai.'

Take a look at Shaheer's fun-loving post here:

Meanwhile, YRHPK airs at 9 pm on Star Plus and completed 300 episodes recently. A spin-off to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the show questions the society's hypocrisy regarding the courtship period. What are your thoughts on Shaheer's post pulling Kaveri's leg, and his photo with Avinash? Do you like their fun-filled banter? Let us know in the comment section below.

