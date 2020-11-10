Shaheer Sheikh travels to Jammu; Is Ruchikaa Kapoor accompanying him to meet his parents for the first time?

Shaheer Sheikh reaches hometown Jammu to meet parents amid marriage rumours with Ruchikaa Kapoor. Has his ladylove also accompanied him to meet his parents? Read on.

Shaheer Sheikh is the most-discussed celebrity right now, courtesy - his relationship with Ruchikaa Kapoor and marriage rumours. Reportedly, the handsome hunk is all set break hearts and tie the knot with Ruchikaa by the end of this month (November 2020). Though neither Shaheer nor Ruchikaa have opened up about their wedding, it is said that the two will have a registered marriage now due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Shaheer and Ruchikaa will have a court marriage in Mumbai, reports revealed that the actor was planning to have a small function at his Jammu home. And now it looks like, Shaheer is all set for the function with his family in Jammu. Why do we say so? Well, Shaheer has reached Jammu already to meet his parents. The actor took to his social media handle to give a glimpse of him landing in his hometown via his car. Well, as Shaheer has reached Jammu, we're wondering if his ladylove Ruchikaa is accompanying him? Also, is it going to be Ruchikaa's first meeting with Shaheer's parents? Well, only time will tell that.

The little birdie also has it that Shaheer has travelled to his hometown to inform his parents about his relationship and marriage plans with Ruchikaa. It is speculated that Shaheer and Ruchikaa will seek parent's blessings for their wedding.

Take a look at Shaheer's post here:

Meanwhile, the couple has been dating each other for the past one and a half years. It was only recently that Shaheer made his relationship with Ruchikaa official on Instagram. While they will have a court marriage now, Shaheer and Ruchikaa plan to have a traditional wedding ceremony in February 2021, if things turn normal. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to see Shaheer and Ruchikaa as man and wife? Let us know in the comment section below.

