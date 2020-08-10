Shaheer Sheikh turns photographer for Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke co star Rhea Sharma on the sets; See Photo

Shaheer Sheikh aka Abir showed off his photography skills as he clicked beautiful snaps of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke co-star and good friend Rhea Sharma aka Mishti on the sets the show. The duo's BTS moment will leave MishBir fans going gaga. Take a look.

Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma have been charming fans as Abir and Misht in their much-loved show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The viewers love duo's on-screen chemistry and lovingly call the 'MishBir'. While fans can't stop gushing over their reel-life bond, Shaheer and Rhea's off-screen camaraderie is also adored by fans. The two share a great rapport and are often seen goofing around with each other. Today seems to be a special and lucky day for all Mishbir fans as a fun-loving BTS photo of Shaheer and Rhea has been revealed and it will bring a huge smile on their fans' faces.

In the picture, the actor has turned photographer for Rhea. Yes, showed off his photography skills as he clicked beautiful snaps of Rhea on the sets of the show. While Rhea has turned her diva mode on as she poses for the camera, Shaheer is seen capturing her in the best frames possible. Rhea looks resplendent in a shimmery green traditional dress, while Shaheer looks cool in blue ethnic wear. The duo's adorable BTS moment is too cute and speaks volumes of their bond. It will leave MishBir fans raving about their chemistry.

Take a look at Shaheer and Mishti's cute BTS moment here:

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is one of the most loved shows on Indian television. A spin off to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, this Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma starrer show managed to strike a chord with the audience within a year. According to the current track, Mishti is seen dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder while Abir is continuing to support her.

Varun, who happens to be Ketki’s fiancé, is seen trying his level best to provoke Mishti into revealing and confessing the truth, but every time Abir manages to save her. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

