Shaheer Sheikh turns 'shayar' as he shares a beautiful picture from the sets of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

As Shaheer Sheikh resumes shooting for his show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, he today shared a picture from the set with a breathtaking view and shared an equally beautiful shayari with it.

When not acting, Shaheer Sheikh is busy writing shayaris or gets into his poetic self. Throughout the lockdown, Shaheer has utilised his time going through his old albums and sharing some interesting anecdotes. As the actor resumes shooting for his show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, he today shared a picture from the set with a breathtaking view and shared an equally beautiful shayari with it.

His caption read, "Aaj phir aasman ke usi kone mein shaam dhali jahan tumhari yaadon Ko chupake rakkha hai." Shaheer along with Rhea Sharma and Kaveri Priyam among others have started shooting for the show. The fresh episodes will go live from July 13, according to the buzz. Check out his post right here.

Meanwhile, in our interview when we had asked him if he is eager to resume shoot, Shaheer had laughed saying he isn't sure if he will be able to adapt to the work culture post this. Meanwhile, in March while talking about what does he feel about the year has gone by in terms of productivity, the actor said, "I am happy with how things have been, I wanted to do something like this because my last two shows needed a lot of efforts and doing historical is no easy. I am not saying this is easy but comparatively, a historical character needs a little more efforts but this comes more naturally to me. The character has been liked by the audiences and I am happy how people have responded to the show, it was a bold move by the producers and the channel of course to make something like this. We aren't doing anything new with the story but the approach, the writing, is different."

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×