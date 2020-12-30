Shaheer Sheikh twins with wife Ruchikaa Kapoor in a PIC from their Bhutan honeymoon; Says ‘Yes I am crazy too’

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor got married in November this year. The couple is enjoying their honeymoon in Bhutan.

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor got married in a hush-hush ceremony in Mumbai. The couple had opted for court marriage owing to the current pandemic. And now they are enjoying their mini honeymoon in Bhutan. Recently, they had even gone to Kashmir and shared some breathtaking pictures of the beautiful destination. Not many know that Kashmir is the hometown of Shaheer Sheikh. The couple is opting for different locations for their honeymoon and their Instagram handles will inspire your wanderlust dreams.

Recently, Shaheer Sheikh shared a picture on his Instagram handle where he can be seen twinning with his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor. Both are wearing a red coloured checked shirt and are sitting on a hilltop. The view in the backdrop is absolutely mind-blowing. commented with an evil eye emoji and Pooja Banerjee shared a heart-eyed emoji. On November 27, Shaheer had announced his wedding with Ruchikaa on his Instagram handle. Sharing a picture with his wifey, he had written, "Zindagi khatm bhi ho jaaye agar... Na kabhi khatm ho ulfat ka safar. #chaloDildarChalo #ikigai."

The actor was last seen in the TV show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, which was a spin-off to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The actor is currently seen in a web series Paurashpur. The web series also stars Annu Kapoor, Milind Soman, Shilpa Shinde, Flora Saini, Anant Joshi, and Sahil Salathia. Shaheer is seen playing the role of a prince. The web series is being aired on an OTT platform.

Credits :Shaheer Sheikh Instagram

