Shaheer Sheikh urges everyone not to be harsh and judgmental as netizens protest Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh has always been vocal about things he strongly feels for, and right now, everyone seems to be expressing their feelings about everything that is going on, and Shaheer seemed to have done the same. Something that has left many of us shocked even now is how Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide and how he has had a rather tumultuous journey so far.

After the news of Sushant's demise, Shaheer had also shared a post on social media where he urged everyone to be kind and not just to others, but themselves too. Today, the actor has taken to Twitter to write some kind words as well and asked people to not fill their hearts with hatred amid whatever is happening. Comments on his tweet have fans giving out explanations about why they chose to do what they are doing, and to many, that makes sense.

Check out Shaheer Sheikh's tweet here:

Don’t be judgmental

Don’t be harsh

Please don’t fill your heart with hatred #loveandrespect — Shaheer Sheikh (@Shaheer_S) June 17, 2020

Shaheer Sheikh has been one actor who has kept away from controversy, too many conversations, and anything that the industry generally brings upon, in multiple senses. The actor has always kept to his work and well, he has done a great job. Time and again, he does get philosophical with his fans and in fact, some of his replies to them are worth highlight for so many reasons.

On the work front, we are hoping for the shoots to resume soon and chances are that his show along with another Rajan Shahi show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlaha Hai will go on-air soon. None the less, many actors have not been in favour of resuming them and his co-star Ritvik Arora happens to be one of them. But how safe is it too shoot amid the ongoing coronavirus situation?

