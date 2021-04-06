Shaheer Sheikh urges his fans to be safe by staying at home and gives a glimpse of how he follows the rules

Shaheer Sheikh took to Instagram to urge his fans to stay safe in their homes in the present severe Covid situation.

Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most loved TV actors on the Indian silver screen. The handsome actor is at present playing the role of Abir in the popular TV show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Under the second wave of Covid 19, the actor has decided to lead by example for staying safe in this period. The actor is very active on social media and often shares pictures, videos, etc. with his fans. He has a huge fan following and has leveraged his popularity to encourage people to stay in their homes.

The new post shared by Shaheer Sheikh is surely an eye-catcher as he has posted a small video which comprises of a trail of his photos. He is seen wearing a tank t-shirt as he is spending some time at his home. Owing to the massive spread of Coronavirus on the television and film industry, he is keeping himself safe by being at home. He also shared pictures of his home indicating that he is staying inside and his fans should also do the same in this situation.

The actor rose to fame with the role of Anant in the TV show Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal. He was immensely appreciated for his refreshing looks on the show and got offers for numerous TV shows. He was popular for playing roles like Arjuna in Mahabharat, Dev in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, and many others.

Credits :Shaheer Sheikh instagram

