  1. Home
  2. tv

Shaheer Sheikh uses a reference from The Jungle Book as he flaunts his all new bearded look; See PHOTO

Shaheer Sheikh has shared a new photo flaunting his bearded quarantine look and oh boy, fans sure do have a lot to say to the Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor.
14046 reads Mumbai
Shaheer Sheikh uses a reference from The Jungle Book as he flaunts his all new bearded look; See PHOTOShaheer Sheikh uses a reference from The Jungle Book as he flaunts his all new bearded look; See PHOTO
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh keeps sharing photos and videos on social media and some of the recent photos are all about walking down the memory lane reminiscing the good old days from how it all started. The actor started off with some photos of his childhood and eventually he has also shared glimpses of his journey up until now including the time spent in college to the initial days of his career.

And time and again, while he is at it, the actor gives his fans glimpses of what has his time during the lockdown been like and today happens to be one of those days. The actor shared his new look from during the background and if that is not enough, his post also had a reference from 'The Jungle Book' where he used the lyrics from the song and captioned the photo as, "Jangal jangal baat chali hai... #yesorno #madMe #shaheersheikh."

Earlier yesterday, the actor has shared another glimpse of the look during the lockdown and this one also saw him ut on a crow along with it. The actor went on to caption the Every action of yours will have repercussions, every decision you make will change the course of your life, every good deed you do will be rewarded... maybe not the way you intended, but it will eventually happen. So you are the king of your life

Check out Shaheer Sheikh's post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Jangal jangal baat chali hai... #yesorno #madMe #shaheersheikh

A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh) on

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber
Times Tara Sutaria took the internet by storm
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja & Rohit Nag on love, battling drug resistance tuberculosis
Interesting things to know about Arjun Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor’s beauty and fitness secrets REVEALED
Manoj Bajpayee on Sushant Singh Rajput, nepotism, industry celebrating someone’s failure & Bhonsle
28 Years of Shah Rukh Khan: Take a look at the King Khan’s amazing journey in Bollywood
Anonymous 35 minutes ago

What a look Shaheer sir Rishika

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement