Shaheer Sheikh wishes his 'dancing partner' Heli Daruwala on her birthday by sharing a throwback VIDEO

Heli Daruwala of Naagin 3 fame celebrates her birthday today. Her former co-star Shaheer Sheikh has wished her on Instagram.

Heli Daruwala who turns a year older today has been a part of numerous popular shows and has been ruling the hearts of the audience with her stellar performances. Apart from portraying her brilliant acting prowess, the television diva is also known for her beauty and impeccable style sense. It is Heli’s fashion sense that grabs attention in almost every show she has acted in till date. The actress is now being showered with birthday wishes from all over the country.

The latest to wish Heli is her friend Shaheer Sheikh who has now shared an amazing post on Instagram. The actor has shared a throwback video of the two of them grooving together to the beats of the song ‘Coka.’ Heli looks stunning in the video as she is seen wearing a multicolored glittery outfit while Shaheer, on the other hand, is suited up in black and dons a pair of sunglasses too. He writes, “happy birthday my dancing partner @heli_daruwala wish u happiness, good health, prosperity and everything u desire for urself.”

Check out Shaheer Sheikh’s Instagram post below:

On the work front, Heli Daruwala was last seen in the third season of the supernatural show Naagin helmed by Ekta Kapoor. The actress has appeared in many other shows including Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali co-starring Shaheer Sheikh, Haiwan: The Monster, etc. Talking about Shaheer, the actor is currently seen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke co-starring Rhea Sharma. He plays the character of Abir in the show.

