Shaheer Sheikh's classy abode that will leave you amazed

Shaheer Sheikh is a popular name in the television industry and has a huge fan following, amongst which most of them are female fans. The actor has swooned the hearts of the audiences with his fit physique, charming look, and acting skills. The star is known for his work in daily soaps such as Navya, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Yeh Rishety Hain Pyar Ke, Mahabharat, and others. Apart from doing this show, he has done numerous music videos, which have been a huge hit among the audience.

Speaking about his personal life, Shaheer broke many hearts when he announced his marriage to his girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor in the year 2020. Shaheer's wife, Ruchikaa, is a Creative Producer by profession. The duo recently embraced parenthood and welcomed their first child, a daughter, Anaya, in September last year. This adorable pair resides in a lavish apartment in Mumbai and Shaheer has often shared glimpses of his abode on his Instagram handle.

Let's have a look inside Shaheer's luxurious home

Corridor

Shaheer and Ruchikaa's beautiful abode has a small corridor which the duo recently decorated based on an all-white theme. This corridor has been occupied with many small plants and also other decorations.

Click here to watch

Living area

Here, Ruchikaa is seen feeding Anaya, and we get to see an expansive living area behind them which is connected to a balcony.

Bedroom

Shaheer had recently shared a video with his munchkin Anaya in which the actor is seen spending some quality time with his little sweetheart. Here, we get to see a glimpse of his bedroom.

Click here to watch

Kitchen

Here we can see the kitchen area behind Shaheer's huge TV based on a white theme.

Balcony

Shaheer recently dropped a beautiful picture of the sky from his balcony. In the last picture, we get to see that there are some plants placed on the corner of the balcony.

On the professional front, Shaheer Sheikh is currently seen in the television show, 'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa'. He essays the male lead character of Kanha and is paired with Hiba Nawab.

Also Read: Shaheer Sheikh shares transition of the corridor in his new home; Fans think it is a ‘new nest in the making’