Shaheer Sheikh's father critical after contracting COVID-19, actor urges fans to pray

Television actor Shaheer Sheikh took to his social media handle and informed that his father, who had contracted the COVID-19 infection, is in critical condition. The ‘Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’ actor shared a photograph of his dad and urged his fans to keep him in their prayers.

The actor also informed that his father is currently on the ventilator. Taking to his Twitter handle, Shaheer wrote, "My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe covid infection… pls keep him in your prayers." Fans quickly reacted to the news and left comforting messages for him. One of the fans wrote, "He will recover soon don't worry Shaheer, Ur Dad is a superman he will be alright I will pray for him along with my family #Shaheer Sheikh." Another one said, “We shall keep him in our prayers. May the almighty send healing and blessings to him. May he Get well soon.” Among many, actor Karanvir Sharma also sent in his prayers and wrote, “Wishing him a speedy recovery. Please do let me know if you need anything.”

Take a look:

Recently, Shaheer shared his parent’s photographs on his social media handle to wish his father on birthday. He had written, "Thank you for leading by example. Thank you for instilling in us the right moral code and values #happy birthday papa.”

On the work front, Shaheer Sheikh is currently seen in Pavitra Rishta 2.0. The actor had also worked in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. He was last seen in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 alongside Erica Fernandes.

