Shaheer Sheikh's father passes away after contracting COVID-19, Aly Goni pays condolences

Television actor Shaheer Sheikh’s father, who was in a critical condition, passed away on Wednesday. Aly Goni shared the news about Shaheer's father’s demise in a tweet. Aly wrote, “Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un May Allah rest uncle’s soul in peace bhai @Shaheer_S stay strong bhai.” Shaheer Sheikh’s well wishers shared their prayers and extended support to the family.

Yesterday, the ‘Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’ actor had shared a photograph of his dad and informed fans that his father had contracted coronavirus and was hospitalised. Shaheer had even shared that his father was fighting for his life and urged his fans to keep him in their prayers. Shaheer tweeted, "My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe covid infection… pls keep him in your prayers."

Learning about the sad news, fans paid their condolences. “Rest in peace uncle. Condolences to family. Shaheer_S stay strong bro we all are praying for your dad,” wrote one of the fans. Another fan extended supported and said, “May His soul be blessed and in peace. So sorry for your loss. Strength to you and your family @Shaheer_S”

Shaheer has been actively posting pictures of his parents on his social media handles. Last year in September, the popular actor became a father to a baby girl. He is currently seen in Pavitra Rishta 2.0. The actor had also worked in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. He was last seen in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 alongside Erica Fernandes.

