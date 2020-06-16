Shaheer Sheikh's KRPKAB co star Supriya Pilgaonkar showers praises on him: He has grown as an actor

Supriya Pilgaonkar, who played Shaheer Sheikh's onscreen mother in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi recently opened up about her bond with the actor, and how what she feels about Shaheer as a human being. Read on to know more.

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi has been one of the iconic shows on Indian Television, and there's no doubt about the fact. The daily soap starring Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes, and Supriya Pilgaonkar in the lead roles, kept it simple and devoid of much drama. The show returned to the small screen's a few days ago owing to the Coronavirus lockdown, and fans started hailing Dev and Sonakshi's chemistry again. In a recent chat with the Times of India, Surpirya Pilgaonkar opened up about her bond with onscreen son Shaheer and showered loads of praises on him.

It is a known fact that the veteran actress shares a warm equation with Shaheer. Not only onscreen but the two sort off share a mother-son bond off-screen also. Even after years of the show going off-air, Supriya and Shaheer share a warm bond. When asked her bonding started with Shaheer, she shared that she has witnessed a close relationship between a mother and a son in actual life, but never experienced it. Her bond with Shaheer off the camera has been amazing and beautiful so far. It helped her in building their onscreen chemistry.

ALSO READ: Shaheer Sheikh & Erica Fernandes' romantic dance in rain from KRPKAB is about cherishing small moments; Watch

The actress further went on to shower praises for the handsome actor. She opined that Shaheer is a fantastic human being with a child-like aura about him. She also said that he has grown as an actor and their scenes would come out naturally and spontaneously. With the show re-airing now, the actress admitted that she misses working with Shaheer and the KRPKB team.

Talking a trip down the memory lanes, Supriya said that she wants those days back. She said that just like a well-oiled machine, the cast and crew worked of KRPKB worked day in and day out to make the show a success. She revealed that she misses working with a talented actor like Shaheer. She also said that when she shot scenes with him she felt like he was her real son and felt protective of him.

On an emotional and happy note, Supriya said, 'I wish we could rewind to those days, but we have moved on and I’m happy the show is still loved so much.'

ALSO READ: Erica Fernandes with Shaheer Sheikh or Parth Samthaan; Which pair looks good on screen? VOTE

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×