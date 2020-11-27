  1. Home
Shaheer Sheikh's PHOTOS with onscreen 'maa' Supriya and wife Ruchikaa post wedding go viral; Fans love it

Newlyweds Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor's posed for a beautiful picture with the actor's onscreen 'maa' Supriya Pilgaonkar from Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. The trio's loving photo has left fans gaga over their bond, and they can't stop gushing. Check it out.
Newlyweds Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor's posed for a beautiful picture with the actor's onscreen 'maa' Supriya Pilgaonkar from Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. The trio's loving photo has left fans gaga over their bond, and they can't stop gushing.

Check it out fans reaction here:

