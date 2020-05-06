Shaheer Sheikh's throwback photos with school friends is proof that he has always been this handsome

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh is back at it, this time, he has shared throwback photos with his friends from school. Check out the photos here.

Shaheer Sheikh, the heartthrob of everyone from Indian television, has been keeping his fans entertained with his fun throwback photos. And as the actor has marked the completion of 11 long years in the industry, he has taken to social media to take his fans on a walk down the memory lane. The actor started it with photos of his with some major throwback photos and well, he soon shared some more of them, and the saga continues.

Soon enough, the actor went on to share photos of his family members as he introduced his parents and his sisters with heartfelt posts. The actor shared a photo of his grandmother as well and oh boy, were they every bit emotional. The actor went on to write long notes and while he couldn't stop praising all the elegance that his parents have to date, he also did share a note for his sisters, stating how they have been his blessing after all.

And today, it seems to be the day of reminiscing his friends from childhood, one of the best parts of all our lives. If anything, these photos of the actor from with his friends from school days is everything that we can use right now, for we miss them too, don't we? The photos also prove how the actor has always been just as handsome as he is right now and fans have gone gushing over the photos. He also shared a photo from his school group click on his story.

Check out Shaheer Sheikh's post here:

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh shares a major throwback photo with sisters with emotional post

Meanwhile, fans are currently enjoying the actor's acting prowess on screen as the re-runs of Mahabharat are on right now. The show is said to be one of the most loved shows of the actor from across his line up so far and well, we bet the fans would agree to it. In fact, when the actor made an announcement about the show going on-air, he seemed to have gotten ecstatic as ever. The actor also spoke about the show and how he was apprehensive about doing it at first, among other things.

In a rather recent conversation with the actor, he spoke about an advice to people who are having a difficult time to stay home. He went on to say, "If people are getting paranoid by just staying at home, then, I don't know what to tell them. I am talking about people who have a house, and have money to feed themselves. Some so many people are having a very difficult time, so we should feel lucky and not be paranoid by staying home. Maybe, just spend time with yourself. I think meditation is the best thing. I think it helps calm down."

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×