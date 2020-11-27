Shaheer Sheikh's YRHPK co star Ritvik Arora REACTS to his marriage with Ruchikaa; Calls couple 'perfect fit'

Shaheer Sheik recently confirmed his marriage with GF Ruchikaa Kapoor and left everyone surprised. Now, his Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke co-star Ritvik Arora has reacted to Shaheer-Ruchikaa's wedding, and here's what he has to say about the newlyweds.

One of the most eligible bachelors of Indian Television, broke many girls' hearts as he confirmed his wedding. We're talking about Shaheer Sheikh. Shaheer, a few days ago, tied the knot with girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor in court marriage and took everyone by surprise. Ever since Shaheer announced his engagement with Ruchikaa, fans were waiting to see the duo as man and wife. However, nobody quite expected that Shaheer will suddenly break the news of his marriage one day. But, that happened, and it has taken social media, and TV stars were left astonished.

While fans cannot stop gushing about Shaheer and Ruchikaa's hush-hush wedding, the actor's former co-star has now shared his views about the couple. Ritvik Arora, who played Shaheer's onscreen brother in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke recently spoke to Zoom Digital to share his reaction to Shaheer-Ruchikaa's marriage and showered the newlyweds with love, blessings, and compliments. Ritvik revealed that as soon as he got to know about Shaheer and Ruchikaa's wedding, he immediately called him up to convey his heartiest congratulations to them.

'I was probably as excited as him, if not more, expressed Ritvik. He also shared that he and Shaheer earlier had discussed marriage plans. 'Now that he’s actually starting this new chapter in his life, I wish the couple all the warmth and love on their journey,' said Ritvik.

Lastly, Ritvik poured love on the newlyweds and called Shaheer-Ruchikaa a' perfect fit' for each other. 'Knowing them both and their bond, they compliment each other beautifully and are a perfect fit, opined Ritvik. Sending heartwarming wishes to Shaheer and Ruchikaa, Ritvik said, 'May they be blessed with a lifetime of unending love and happiness.'

Meanwhile, Shaheer's Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi co-star Supriya Pilgaonkar, who played his on-screen mother was present at the couple's court marriage. The actor was last seen playing the role of Abir in YRHPK opposite Rhea Sharma aka Mishti. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

