Shahid Kapoor to Vicky Kaushal: After Ranveer Singh, 5 Bollywood actors who should host their own TV shows

The trend of Bollywood actors doing television shows had been going on for a long time. Numerous actors took up hosting of the reality show and received immense love from the audience. The biggest example of the same is Amitabh Bachchan, who has been hosting the show Kaun Banega Crorepati for more than a decade now. He has a massive fan following for his show. Salman Khan is another actor who is acing hosting with his unique style for the show Bigg Boss, for many years. Recently, popular actor Ranveer Singh joined the list as he came up with his show The Big Picture. Going by the trend, here are five actors we would love to see on TV shows as the host.

Rajkummar Rao- From Bareilly Ki Barfi to Roohi, the actor can pull off any character with much ease. In his real-life also, he is known to be a very entertaining personality.

Kartik Aaryan- The actor is a champion of comedy and entertainment, who is also known for his lively nature. Fans would love to see him host a show.

Vicky Kaushal- The actor had a massive fan following on social media and is known for his genuine personality.

Shahid Kapoor- The actor has been winning the hearts of his fans over the years with his charming smile. He has hosted numerous award shows and is loved for his entertaining skills. Thus, the actor will be perfect for TV shows.

Siddharth Malhotra- From being a hunk to a charmer in words, Siddharth Malhotra has all the qualities to mark his presence as a TV host.