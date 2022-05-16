Shailesh Lodha to quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after 14 years?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah this popular sitcom needs no introduction. It is one of the longest-running shows on Television and has a massive number of loyal fans. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has not only carved a special space in the heart of the audiences but each episode of the show has delivered a powerful message. The show revolves around the Gokhuldham society members and their daily lives. Now as per the recent reports, one of the main actors is going to quit this popular show.

As per the ETimes report, Shailesh Lodha who essays the character of Taarak Mehta is going to exit the show. The talented actor has been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since its beginning. But due to some differences, he has made up his mind and despite the efforts of the production house, Shailesh won't be returning to play his character. This report also says that Shailesh has not been shooting for the show for the last one month and has no plans to return to the show.

The audiences enjoy watching his friendship with Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi in the show, and the two bonds in real life too. But reportedly Shailesh is not happy with his contract and he feels that his dates are not properly used in the show. It is also said that he is unable to explore other opportunities and has turned down multiple offers in recent times and now he doesn't want to waste other opportunities that keep coming his way. However, there is no official confirmation from the actor himself.

After Disha Vakani, Neha Mehta, and Gurucharan Singh, it would be hard for the audiences to witness another main character exiting this popular sitcom. Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma stars Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, and others. The show has been entertaining the audiences for 13 years now and airs on SAB TV, Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm.

