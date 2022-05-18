Shailesh Lodha shares cryptic post about lies amidst rumours of his exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Shailesh Lodha has been an integral part of the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for 14 years now. He plays the role of Taarak Mehta in the show and seen as the best friend of the Jethalal, played by the Dilip Joshi. He is seen always helping out Jethalal when he gets stuck in problems. Shailesh Lodha is one of the most loved characters of the show, due to which the rumours of his sudden exit from the show have shocked his fans. Amidst the buzz, he has shared a cryptic post on social media.

The talented actor and poet, Shailesh Lodha has been entertaining the audience for more than a decade with his character in the show. His role in the plot is irreplacable and he has marked his place in people’s hearts over the years. But due to some reasons, apparently, he will not be a part of the show anymore. The actor has shared a cryptic post on social media with the captions, “हबीब सोज़ साहब का एक शेर कमाल का है "यहाँ मज़बूत से मज़बूत लोहा टूट जाता है कई झूठे इकठ्ठे हों, तो सच्चा टूट जाता है”

See post here-

As per the ETimes report, Shailesh Lodha who essays the character of Taarak Mehta is going to exit the show. The talented actor has been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since its beginning. But due to some differences, he has made up his mind and despite the efforts of the production house, Shailesh won't be returning to play his character. This report also says that Shailesh has not been shooting for the show for the last one month and has no plans to return to the show.

